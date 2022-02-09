Chloe Kim Wins Gold in Women's Halfpipe at Winter Olympics

Team USA’s Chloe Kim has defended her Olympic title, winning gold in women's halfpipe notching a score of 94.00.

Spain's Queralt Castellet won silver with a score of 90.25 in her second run and Japan's Sena Tomita won bronze with a score of 88.25.

The 21-year-old, back-to-back gold medalist was seen visibly excited after the dominating first run, despite saying she "had the worst practice" of her life.

As she did in the 2018 PyeongChang Games, Kim entered as the overwhelming favorite to take gold in the event, and she did just that. At 17, she was the youngest female Olympic gold medalist in snowboarding history and in Beijing her history continues.

Kim is the only woman to land back-to-back 1080s, which won her gold in PyeongChang and her first run in Beijing included a 900 and two 1080s.

She planned to debut three new tricks, but fell on her second and third runs attempting a cab 1260.

Kim was the only American in the final, as the other three Americans didn't make it through qualifying.

With Shaun White ending his competitive career in Beijing, it's clear that Kim is poised to be the new face of the sport and it seems to be in great hands.