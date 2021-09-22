Justin Fields will start for Bears against Browns in Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Justin Fields era is beginning... kind of.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.
Sports Connection
Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.
He also reiterated that Andy Dalton is still the starter when he is healthy. Dalton suffered a bone bruise against the Cincinnati Bengals that will keep him out in Week 3.
Copyright RSN