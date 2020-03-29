Baylor’s Lauren Cox Puts End of College Career in Perspective

Lauren Cox and the Baylor Lady Bears had their sights set on a second straight national championship, but an invisible opponent, the coronavirus, ended that dream.

"It’s been a lot of different emotions, especially the day I found out the (NCAA) Tournament was going to be canceled, I cried for a couple of days,” Cox said.

The coronavirus has stripped away sports, but one thing it can't take away is the title Baylor won last April.

"That was my ultimate goal going into college,” Cox said. “I picked Baylor because I wanted to win a national championship, I wanted to win Big 12 championships and winning that (NCAA) championship was a dream come true.”

Cox’s next dream is to suit up in the WNBA and many people think it could be in College Park Center in Arlington. The Dallas Wings are expected to select her with the No. 2 overall pick in mid-April on a draft night unlike any other.

“It’s a little disappointing just because I won’t get to experience everything, going to New York, walking across the stage, shaking the commissioner’s hand, being there with the other players, being there with my family, but at the same time, I understand why it has to be virtual,” Cox said.

She also said the pandemic has made staying in shape more challenging.

"I’m having to get really creative with workouts,” said Cox. “I’m having to go to a local park to shoot at a court there, going out in some fields to do some sprints, just doing whatever I can to try to stay in shape."

Trying to stay in shape while keeping the faith.

“You have to have faith and just know that this country has come back from a lot worse,” Cox said. “We’ve come back from wars, that kind of thing, so everyone around the country is doing whatever they can to stay healthy, to stay safe, so you just have to have faith in yourself and faith in everyone around you.”