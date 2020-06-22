Baylor

Baylor Signs Another Major Grad Transfer for Lady Bears

By The Associated Press

Head coach Kim Mulkey of the Baylor Lady Bears calls out instructions to her players during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats on Feb. 8, 2020 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Head coach Kim Mulkey of the Baylor Lady Bears calls out instructions to her players during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats on Feb. 8, 2020 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Baylor Lady Bears have signed a graduate transfer guard from another major conference for the third year in a row. Former All-Pac 12 guard DiJonai Carrington played 108 games the past four seasons at Stanford.

She was limited to five games last season because of a knee injury and got a medical hardship waiver to play another season.

Baylor had grad transfer Chloe Jackson from LSU two seasons ago and T'ea Cooper from South Carolina last season. Guard Jaden Woods also signed with Baylor this year after her freshman season at UCLA.

