Baylor Routs Houston, Will Play for National Title Monday

Baylor has cruised into the NCAA championship game and will wait to see if No. 1 Gonzaga can provide the much-anticipated final.

Jared Butler didn't score in the second half, but the second-ranked Bears didn't need any more points from their All-American guard after he scored 17 to help them take a 25-point halftime lead in a 78-59 victory over Houston.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Gonzaga, the tournament's No. 1 overall seed, plays 11th-seeded UCLA in the late game.

It's the second trip to the championship game for Baylor. The other was in 1948, when the Bears lost to Kentucky 58-42. This is Baylor's first trip to the Final Four since 1950, when only eight teams were in the tournament.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.