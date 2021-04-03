college basketball

Baylor Routs Houston, Will Play for National Title Monday

Davion Mitchell #45 of the Baylor Bears encourages his teammates during their game against the Houston Cougars in the Final Four semifinal game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 3, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Baylor has cruised into the NCAA championship game and will wait to see if No. 1 Gonzaga can provide the much-anticipated final.

Jared Butler didn't score in the second half, but the second-ranked Bears didn't need any more points from their All-American guard after he scored 17 to help them take a 25-point halftime lead in a 78-59 victory over Houston.

Gonzaga, the tournament's No. 1 overall seed, plays 11th-seeded UCLA in the late game.

It's the second trip to the championship game for Baylor. The other was in 1948, when the Bears lost to Kentucky 58-42. This is Baylor's first trip to the Final Four since 1950, when only eight teams were in the tournament.

