Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is the latest addition to the Texas High School Hall of Fame after his induction on May 10.

Griffin played football for Copperas Cove High School, northwest of Austin, during their reign as 4A Division I state champions in 2006 and 2007.

He continued his career with the Baylor Bears, winning the school's only Heisman Trophy as a senior in 2011, before he was selected as Washington's second pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, winning the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Griffin was born in Okinawa, Japan, where his parents were stationed as U.S. Army sergeants. He now runs the nonprofit Robert Griffin III Foundation with his wife, Greta.

Griffin thanked his family, and high school coaches and teamates, saying he wouldn't have been induced without them.

“There is nothing like Texas,'' he said. ''There is nothing like Texas high school football.''