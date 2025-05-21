Waco

Baylor's only Heisman Trophy winner inducted into Texas High School Hall of Fame

Robert Griffin III was inducted into the Class of 2025 Texas High School Football Hall of Fame on May 10

By Lauren Harper

Sep 10, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Robert Griffin III, former professional football quarterback, walks on the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Arizona Cardinals at FedExField.
Tommy Gilligan | IMAGN Sports

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is the latest addition to the Texas High School Hall of Fame after his induction on May 10.

Griffin played football for Copperas Cove High School, northwest of Austin, during their reign as 4A Division I state champions in 2006 and 2007.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

He continued his career with the Baylor Bears, winning the school's only Heisman Trophy as a senior in 2011, before he was selected as Washington's second pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, winning the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Griffin was born in Okinawa, Japan, where his parents were stationed as U.S. Army sergeants. He now runs the nonprofit Robert Griffin III Foundation with his wife, Greta.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Griffin thanked his family, and high school coaches and teamates, saying he wouldn't have been induced without them.

“There is nothing like Texas,'' he said. ''There is nothing like Texas high school football.''

This article tagged under:

Wacosports
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us