Bears Put Zags in Biggest Hole of Season

The two top-ranked men's college basketball teams in the country square off for the national championship Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor made a mockery of the first Final Four game on Saturday, stifling Houston for a chance at the program's first national title. Then Gonzaga made miracles happen, winning on one of the greatest shots in NCAA Tournament history.

The teams were supposed to meet four months ago to the day in Indianapolis.

Baylor dominated overall No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the first 16 minutes of the national championship game.

The Bears hit their first 5 3-pointers, have caused the Bulldogs all kinds of problems on defense and roared to a 29-10 lead -- the biggest deficit faced by Gonzaga during its bid for a perfect season. The Bulldogs have since scored a couple of buckets, but they still trail 31-14 at the under-8 media timeout.

Fouls are suddenly a big problem for Gonzaga, too. Drew Timme picked up his third foul on a charging call, and Jalen Suggs already has spent time on the bench with two fouls. Suggs has twice fouled out of games this season.

There were no surprises in the starting lineups for Baylor or Gonzaga.

The Bears went with their dynamic backcourt of All-American guard Jared Butler, defensive player of the year Davion Mitchell and sharp-shooter MaCio Teague. Mark Vital and Flo Thamba patrol the paint for them.

The Bulldogs countered with Jalen Suggs, whose buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime sent them past UCLA in the semifinals, alongside fellow guards Andrew Nembhard and Joel Ayayi. All-American forward Corey Kispert and Drew Timme, who also had a monster game against the Bruins, rounded out the starters.

The game officials are Bo Boroski, Keith Kimble and Randy McCall.