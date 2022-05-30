Baylor Baseball's Steve Rodriguez Resigns After 7 Seasons

Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez resigned Monday, four days after the Bears were eliminated from the Big 12 Conference tournament and finished with a losing record.

The Bears were 26-28 this year, ending with an 11-1 loss to Oklahoma State last week. Rodriguez was 197-146 overall in his seven seasons.

"While a decision of this magnitude is never easy, I am at peace with it," Rodriguez said. "Seven years is a long time at one place, and now it is time for a new voice to lead the Baylor baseball program. I will forever be grateful to the outstanding young men who have played for me."

Rodriguez was the Big 12 coach of the year in 2017, when the Bears made the first of three consecutive NCAA regional appearances. They won their only Big 12 tournament title in 2018.

Before coming to Baylor, Rodriguez was 401-300 at Pepperdine from 2004-15. That included eight NCAA tournament appearances.