Doug Flutie

Batman Fan Doug Flutie Built a Batcave Replica in His Garage and It's Awesome

Take a tour of Flutie's amazing Batcave in his recent interview with NBC Sports Boston's "The Camera Guys" below

By Nick Goss

Flutie built Batcave replica in his garage and it's awesome originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Most sports fans know Doug Flutie as the 1984 Heisman Trophy winner for Boston College who went on to play for several teams in the NFL, including his hometown New England Patriots.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Dallas Mavericks 26 mins ago

Former President George Bush, Mark Cuban and Dirk Nowitzki Talk About the Power of American Immigrants and Diversity Thursday

Texas Rangers 2 hours ago

Rangers Rally for 4-3 Win in 10th vs Extra-Struggling Twins

What you might not know about Flutie is he's a huge Batman fan.

But it doesn't stop there. He actually built a Batcave replica in his garage. Not only that, Flutie has an old school Batmobile, too, and even drives it from time to time. The Batcave also features lots of cool Batman memorabilia, including autographs.

Take a tour of Flutie's amazing Batcave in his recent interview with NBC Sports Boston's "The Camera Guys" below.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Doug FlutieBatman
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us