Basketball Player Told She Might Never Play Again, Leads Team to State Tournament

The South Grand Prairie Lady Warriors have a shot at bringing home a state title this weekend. The team took off for San Antonio Thursday morning in high spirits. They’ve got a job to do – advance in the state semifinals and ultimately bring home a trophy.

The journey hasn’t come without challenges; especially for the team’s lead point guard who, not long ago, heard she might never play the game again.

“We walk our walk. We talk our talk. We just try to show that swagger that we have. We’ve been underdogs for a pretty long time,” said senior combo guard, Jahcelyn Hartfield.

Hartfield knows a thing or two about facing doubters and beating the odds. From her hotel room in San Antonio, she showed us the skin grafts and scars on both hands.

In 2019 she was involved in an ATV accident. Her mother, Stacia Hartfield remembers the call.

“My heart just ripped,” said Stacia Hartfield. “Finally, they were able to tell me through their emotions that she was in a severe accident. And unfortunately, I just let out a loud scream.”

Doctors said Jahcelyn might never hold a basketball again, and her goal of getting a D1 scholarship to play in college was dashed as well.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

“Yes, we heard the doctors say this is not looking good,” said Stacia Hartfield. “And all I could do is say, ‘ok we’ll see.’”

Jahcelyn endured 10 hours of surgery on each hand and months of rehab, impressing doctors with her determination and progress. She did hold a basketball again, and will soon take her talents to the college level.

“Now I’m sitting here with a D1 scholarship,” she said. “Never thought I was going to play again, everybody said I wasn’t going to play again and now I’m leading my school to a state championship in a couple of days.”

Hartfield credits family and faith for where her daughter is today. Jahcelyn agrees that this journey has always been bigger than basketball.

“I think we can be world changers,” she said of her team. “We have the platform to change somebody’s life so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The Lady Warriors will take on Humble Summer Creek Friday at 7:00 p.m.