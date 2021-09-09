Baltimore Ravens Vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 1: How to Watch Monday Night Football

Ravens vs. Raiders Week 1: Date, time, TV Channel, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The path to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI begins this week, as all 32 NFL squads begin their regular-season slate. With the Baltimore Ravens coming off an AFC Divisional round loss to Buffalo, John Harbaugh and his coaching staff are hungry for more postseason success.

The Ravens added depth around the field this offseason, notably at pass-catching positions in an attempt to give star QB Lamar Jackson more to work with on offense. They drafted wide receiver Rashod Bateman out of Minnesota with their first-round pick, snagged fellow receiver Sammy Watkins in April and inked veteran tight end Mark Andrews to a four-year extension this week. The Ravens' offense looks primed to break out.

However, their Week 1 opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders, are eager to push into the postseason as well. Vegas narrowly missed the playoffs last year despite finishing 8-8 in their inaugural season in Sin City, good enough for second in the AFC West. Can Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller get the team over the hump in 2021?

It's a big AFC battle to commence the Ravens' season. Here's how to watch their Monday Night Week 1 game vs. Las Vegas:

RAVENS at RAIDERS REGULAR SEASON WEEK 1:

Who: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

What: Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Regular Season

When: Monday, September 13 at 8:15 p.m. E.T.

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV channel: ABC and ESPN

Live stream: Stream on the ESPN App, ESPN.com or on the NFL App

Radio: WBAL Baltimore 1090/FM 101.5

Weather: 73 degrees, clear night

RAVENS at RAIDERS TV SCHEDULE:

6:00 p.m.: Monday Night Countdown (ESPN)

8:15 p.m. Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders LIVE (ESPN and ABC)

11:15 p.m.: Monday Night Postgame (ESPN)