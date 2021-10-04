Austin Westlake Stays Atop Texas 6A Prep Football Rankings

Austin Westlake remains No. 1 in Texas Football's Class 6A high school rankings after a 56-0 victory over San Marcos.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 6, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Austin Westlake (5-0), W: San Marcos, 56-0, 1
2. Katy (6-0), W: Katy Tompkins, 56-21, 2
3. Southlake Carroll (6-0), W: Keller, 49-13, 3
4. Denton Guyer (6-0), W: Prosper, 35-7, 4
5. Duncanville (3-1), Idle, 5
6. Humble Atascocita (5-1), W: Humble Kingwood, 49-14, 6
7. Rockwall-Heath (5-1), W: Mesquite Horn, 45-3, 8
8. Spring Westfield (5-0), W: Spring, 31-21, 9
9. Galena Park North Shore (5-1), W: Humble, 68-6, 10
10. Lake Travis (4-1), W: Buda Hays, 69-21, 12
11. Allen (3-1), Idle, 13
12. Spring (4-1), L: Spring Westfield, 31-21, 11
13. SA Northside Brennan (5-0), W: SA Northside Stevens, 58-0, 14
14. Rockwall (4-2) W: Mesquite, 25-22, 15
15. Arlington Martin (4-2) W: South Grand Prairie, 56-20, 16
16. Euless Trinity (4-1), Idle, 17
17. Cibolo Steele (5-0), Idle, 18
18. Cypress Bridgeland (5-0), W: Cypress Woods, 41-14, 19
19. Midland Legacy (3-1), W: Abilene, 42-33, 20
20. Cypress Park (5-0), W: Cypress Lakes, 56-0, 22
21. Lewisville (5-0), W: Plano East, 29-24, 21
22. Austin Vandegrift (5-0), W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 53-7, 23
23. Houston King (6-0), W: Humble Summer Creek, 35-10, 24
24. Comal Smithson Valley (5-0), Idle, 25
25. The Woodlands (3-2), Idle, NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Denton Ryan (5-1), W: Frisco Centennial, 37-7, 1
2. College Station (5-0), Idle, 2
3. Dallas Highland Park (4-1), W: Sherman, 35-17, 3
4. Longview (5-1), W: Wylie East, 56-0, 4
5. CC Veterans Memorial (6-0), W: CC Ray, 79-10, 5
6. Colleyville Heritage (4-1), W: Midlothian, 10-7, 6
7. Amarillo Tascosa (5-1), W: Lubbock, 82-0, 7
8. Frisco Lone Star (4-1), W: Frisco Reedy, 42-6, 8
9. Katy Paetow (5-0), W: Houston Milby, 56-0, 9
10. Fort Bend Hightower (4-1), W: Angleton, 18-16, 10
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Aledo (5-0), Idle, 1
2. Fort Bend Marshall (5-0), W: Houston Sharpstown, 56-0, 2
3. Lucas Lovejoy (5-0), W: Prosper Rock Hill, 55-14, 3
4. Ennis (5-0), Idle, 4
5. Lubbock Cooper (4-1), Idle, 5
6. Dallas South Oak Cliff (4-1), W: Mesquite Poteet, 77-3, 6
7. Nederland (5-0), W: Santa Fe, 31-0, 7
8. WF Rider (5-0), Idle, 8
9. Texarkana Texas (4-0), W: Hallsville, 37-24, 9
10. SA Alamo Heights (5-0), Idle, 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Austin LBJ (5-0), Idle, 3
2. Stephenville (5-0), Idle, 5
3. El Campo (4-1), Idle, 6
4. Melissa (4-2) W, Argyle, 21-0, 8
5. Argyle (4-1), L: Melissa, 21-0, 1
6. Waco La Vega (3-2), Idle, 7
7. Huffman Hargrave (5-0), Idle, 9
8. Kilgore (4-1), Idle, 10
9. Midlothian Heritage (4-1), Idle, NR
10. Kaufman (6-0), W: Carrollton Ranchview, 60-16, NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Carthage (4-0), W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 31-6, 1
2. Gilmer (4-1), Idle, 2
3. Celina (4-1), Idle, 3
4. West Orange-Stark (4-1), W: Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 54-7, 4
5. China Spring (5-0), Idle, 5
6. Bellville (5-0), Idle, 6
7. Van (6-0), W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 27-25, 7
8. Geronimo Navarro (4-1), Idle, 8
9. Cuero (4-1), Idle, 9
10. Sinton (4-1), W Rockport-Fulton, 28-21, 10
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Tuscola Jim Ned (5-0), Idle, 1
2. Brock (5-0), W: Paradise, 35-16, 2
3. Hallettsville (4-1), Idle, 3
4. Vanderbilt Industrial 5-1), W: Aransas Pass, 68-0, 4
5. Yoakum (4-1), Idle, 5
6. Mount Vernon (5-0), W: Commerce, 63-22, 6
7. West (6-0), W: Dallas Madison, 60-12, 7
8. Grandview (5-1), W: Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 59-0, 8
9. Tatum (4-1), Idle, 9
10. Lorena (4-2) W: Troy, 55-14, 10
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Franklin (6-0), W: Riesel, 75-13, 1
2. Gunter (6-0), W: Bells, 41-14, 2
3. Childress (5-0), W: Amarillo Highland Park, 64-8, 3
4. Holliday (5-0), Idle, 4
5. New London West Rusk (5-0), Idle, 5
6. Newton (4-1), W: Anderson-Shiro, 58-0, 6
7. Waskom (4-1), Idle, 7
8. Canadian (4-1), W: Spearman, 38-37, 8
9. Abernathy (5-0), Idle, 9
10. Idalou (5-0), Idle, 10
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Refugio (6-0), W: Ganado, 57-7, 1
2. Shiner (6-0), W: Wall, 42-14, 2
3. Timpson (4-0), W: Booneville (AR), 57-40, 3
4. Crawford (5-0), W: Tolar, 19-7, 4
5. Cisco (4-1), Idle, 5
6. Hawley (5-0), Idle, 6
7. New Deal (4-1), Idle, 7
8. Mason (4-1), Idle, 8
9. Beckville (6-0), W: Hawkins, 61-13, 9
10. Forsan (5-0), Idle, 10
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Mart (5-0), Idle, 1
2. Windthorst (6-0), W: Hamlin, 45-0, 2
3. Muenster (6-0), W: Collinsville, 56-13, 3
4. Albany (5-0), W: Olney, 55-6, 4
5. Wellington (3-2), W: Valley View, 47-7, 5
6. Stratford (5-1), W: Dalhart, 38-13, 6
7. Falls City (4-1), W: Pettus, forfeit, 7
8. Eldorado (4-0), Idle, 8
9. Vega (5-1), W: Clarendon, 34-14, 9
10. Chilton (4-0), Idle, 10
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. May (6-0), W: Newcastle, 55-0, 1
2. Sterling City (5-1), W: Eden, 52-6, 2
3. Jonesboro (6-0), W: Turkey Valley, 70-26, 3
4. Water Valley (6-0), W: Roscoe Highland, 68-6, 4
5. Abbott (6-0), W: Blum, 46-0, 5
6. Rankin (5-1), W: SA FEAST, 64-12, 6
7. Springlake-Earth (4-1), Idle, 7
8. Garden City (4-2), W: Westbrook, 56-44, 8
9. Lometa (5-0), W: Rotan, 48-44, 9
10. Ira (4-1), W: Loraine, 71-26, 10
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Matador Motley County (6-0), W: Petersburg, 72-0, 1
2. Strawn (6-0), W: FW Covenant Classical, 114-97, 2
3. Richland Springs (3-1), Idle, 3
4. Balmorhea (4-1), W: Fort Davis, 58-22, 5
5. Follett (6-0), W: Silverton, 50-0, 6
6. Anton (5-0), W: Paducah, 65-57, 9
7. Jayton (6-0), W: Roby, 64-22, 8
8. Throckmorton (6-0), W: Rule, 74-26, 10
9. Whitharral (5-1), W: Lamesa Klondike, 48-19, NR
10. Benjamin (6-0), W: Afton Patton Springs, 38-0, NR
PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Austin Regents (5-0), W: SA St. Anthony's, 56-0, 1
2. Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-1), Idle, 2
3. Grapevine Faith Christian (5-0), Idle, 3
4. FW Nolan (3-2), Idle, 4
5. Houston Second Baptist (4-1), Idle, 5
PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Waco Live Oak (6-0), W: Oglesby, 54-8, 1
2. Bulverde Bracken Christian (4-0), Idle, 2
3. Austin Veritas (5-0), Idle, 3
4. Marble Falls Faith (5-0), W: San Marcos Baptist, 46-30, 4
5. Texas School for the Deaf (4-1), W: New Braunfels Christian, 106-67, 5
