College Football

Aune Leads North Texas to 31-13 Victory Over UTEP in Season Opener

By The Associated Press and NBC DFW Staff

Getty Images

Austin Aune threw three touchdown passes, including two in a pivotal third quarter, and North Texas pulled away for a 31-13 victory over UTEP in a season opener on Saturday.

Aune, who completed 16 of 29 passes for 236 yards, connected with Tommy Bush for an 11-yard TD to tie the game at 7-7 in the second quarter.

Aune turned a 14-13 halftime lead into a 28-13 advantage for the Mean Green heading into the final quarter with scoring passes of 9 yards to Isaiah Johnson and an 11-yarder to Jake Roberts.

Gavin Hardison completed 21 of 48 passes for 293 yards. Hardison gave the Miners a 7-0 lead in the second quarter with a 32-yard scoring strike to Tyrin Smith, who had seven receptions for 127 yards. Gavin Baechle kicked two field goals in the period.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Ethan Mooney capped the scoring for the Mean Green with a 28-yard field goal in the final quarter.

UTEP outgained North Texas 400-399 on offense.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

College FootballNorth TexassportsUniversity of North TexasAustin Aune
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us