AT&T Stadium Announces Allstate as Sponsor of Season Opening College Football Game

AT&T Stadium has announced that Allstate will be the new title sponsor of the season-opening college football game that is played annually at AT&T Stadium.

The Allstate Kickoff Classic will debut with the Sept. 4, 2021 matchup featuring Kansas State versus Stanford University.

"We're very excited to welcome a terrific new partner in Allstate as the premier sponsor of this iconic game that will kick off the 2021 college football season," Stephen Jones, Chief Operating Officer of the Dallas Cowboys, said. "Here in Texas and across the country, the return of college football each year is a very special time. Because of Allstate's enthusiastic support and partnership, the Allstate Kickoff Classic will continue to be a yearly must-see event. And given all that has happened in 2020, there can be no question that in 2021 this game will have special significance as together we bring back the great fans, pageantry, history and traditions of college football as we've always known it."

Under the terms of the sponsorship, Allstate will present the matchups at AT&T Stadium for the next four years.

According to AT&T Stadium officials, the partnership between Allstate and the stadium is an expansion of their long-term support for college football, which involves team partnerships with 94 universities including both matchup teams, Kansas State and Stanford.

"Presenting the Allstate Kickoff Classic underscores our commitment to unite college football fans through iconic moments and places," Dan Keats, Allstate's director of consumer marketing sponsorships, said. "This Allstate Kickoff Classic sponsorship exemplifies how our brand, for more than 16 years, supports college football and its great fans. We are excited to join AT&T Stadium in debuting this annual game and venue as a milestone for the start of the 2021 college football season."

The 2021 matchup will be the twelfth season opening game hosted by AT&T Stadium.

The previous five were sponsored by AdvoCare, and prior to that, the game was known as the Cowboys Classic.

Past kickoff games in AT&T Stadium have included football programs like Alabama, Michigan, Auburn, Wisconsin, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Florida, among others.

"We were honored when AT&T Stadium contacted us about potentially playing in this prestigious game," Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said while announcing the school's participation. "Our student-athletes will have the opportunity to play in one of the world's finest venues, and Kansas State University and our football program will be in the national spotlight. Our fans have always enjoyed traveling to Arlington, and the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is one of our top markets for out of state graduates. We are excited that the 7,000-plus alums in the area will have the opportunity to support our team in person."

Information on ticket sales and kickoff time will be announced at a later date.