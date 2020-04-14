AT&T Byron Nelson Moves to McKinney’s TPC Craig Ranch for 5 Years Starting in 2021

For the AT&T Byron Nelson, whose roots trace to 1944, it’s a historic moment. The tournament is moving outside Dallas County’s borders, specifically to McKinney’s TPC Craig Ranch in Collin County.

For David Craig, developer of 2,200-acre Craig Ranch and founder of its golf course, Tuesday’s news was a long time coming. When he hired Tom Weiskopf to design TPC Craig Ranch, which was completed in 2004, Craig’s stated vision was that it would someday host the Nelson tournament.

That vision became reality on Tuesday, when letter-of-intent documents were signed, assuring that the next five Nelson tournaments will be played at TPC Craig Ranch, starting with the May 2021 event.

