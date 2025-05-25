Alisha Gray scored 27 points and Brionna Jones recorded a double-double and the Atlanta Dream took control just before halftime and went on to beat the Dallas Wings 83-75 on Saturday.

Brittney Griner scored 15 points, Jones scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Rhyne Howard distrbuted 10 assists for Atlanta (2-2). The Dream distributed 23 assists on 29-made baskets as they shot 42.6% (68 attempts).

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

NaLyssa Smith scored 13 points, reserve Maddy Siegrist scored 12, Paige Bueckers 11 and reserves Tyasha Harris and Teaira McCowan 10 apiece for Dallas (0-4).

The Wings starters shot just 13 for 47 (27.6%). Dallas overall shot 30 for 82 (36.6%).

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Siegrist gave Dallas its last lead at 26-24 with 4:31 left before halftime. Griner tied it 13 seconds later with a layup, Gray made two foul shots and that started a 13-4 Atlanta run to close the half with a 37-30 lead.

Jones' layup early in the third quarter gave Atlanta its first double-digit advantage, 45-35. The Dream continued to extend their margin and led 68-50 entering the fourth.

Dallas went on a 15-2 run to close within 70-56 with 5:06 left but never got closer.