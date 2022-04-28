MLB

Atlanta Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Activated From IL

The All-Star outfielder missed the Braves' championship run after suffering a torn ACL in July

By Mike Gavin

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. activated from IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The defending World Series champions are getting their star back earlier than expected. 

Ronald Acuña Jr., who suffered a torn ACL in July, was activated from the injured list by the Atlanta Braves on Thursday morning. 

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The 24-year-old, who hit .368 over six games while rehabbing in Triple-A Gwinnett, was expected to return May 6. Acuna played all nine innings in Wednesday night's game, going 2-for-5.

“I feel great and healthy,” Acuña told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after Wednesday’s game. “I’ve been feeling ready since two weeks ago. There are things I can’t control. Whenever the medical staff and (the team) decide, I’ll be ready to go.” 

Last season, Acuña was hitting .283 with 24 home runs last season before he tore his right ACL while attempting to make a leaping catch in right field during a game against the Miami Marlins. 

Even without their two-time All-Star, the Braves went on to capture their first World Series championship since 1995. 

The Braves are off to an 8-11 start this season. Acuña is expected to be in the lineup when they host the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night.  

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Dallas Mavericks 4 hours ago

Suns, 76ers, Mavericks All Have Chance for Game 6 Closeouts

Texas Rangers 6 hours ago

Tucker's 3-Run Double Helps Javier, Astros Beat Rangers 4-3

To make room on the roster, the Braves designated outfielder Alex Dickerson for assignment. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBAtlanta BravesRonald Acuna Jr.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us