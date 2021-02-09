At Cuban's Direction, Mavericks Have Stopped Playing National Anthem Before Home Games

The Dallas Mavericks have opted to stop playing the national anthem before home games.

Owner Mark Cuban on Tuesday night confirmed the decision to SportsDay’s Brad Townsend, which was first reported by The Athletic and later confirmed by ESPN.

Per the reports, Cuban and the Mavericks do not plan to resume the pregame tradition before games in the future. NBA commissioner Adam Silver was consulted on the decision. While no official policy changes were announced by the franchise, “The Star-Spangled Banner” has not been played prior to any of the Mavs’ games at the American Airlines Center in Dallas this season.

