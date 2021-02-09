DallasNews.com

At Cuban's Direction, Mavericks Have Stopped Playing National Anthem Before Home Games

Dallas played “God Bless America” before games for the franchise’s first 16 seasons.

By SportsDay Staff

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, stands during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at McCamish Pavilion on Oct. 12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks have opted to stop playing the national anthem before home games.

Owner Mark Cuban on Tuesday night confirmed the decision to SportsDay’s Brad Townsend, which was first reported by The Athletic and later confirmed by ESPN.

Per the reports, Cuban and the Mavericks do not plan to resume the pregame tradition before games in the future. NBA commissioner Adam Silver was consulted on the decision. While no official policy changes were announced by the franchise, “The Star-Spangled Banner” has not been played prior to any of the Mavs’ games at the American Airlines Center in Dallas this season.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.commark cubanMavericks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us