The Las Vegas Raiders selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, marking a significant milestone for the Frisco, Texas, native.

Jeanty, a 2022 graduate of Lone Star High School, was a versatile athlete during his high school career, playing both running back and wide receiver. In his senior year, he amassed 1,843 rushing yards and scored 41 touchdowns, earning him recognition as one of the top players in Texas high school football.

At Boise State, Jeanty continued to impress. In the 2024 season, he led the nation with 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns, earning him unanimous All-American honors and a runner-up finish for the Heisman Trophy. His performance also garnered him the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's top running back.​

Jeanty is the highest-drafted player ever out of Boise State. He is also the highest-drafted running back since Penn State's Saquon Barkley went second in 2018 to the New York Giants.

Barkley topped the league with 2,005 rushing yards last season in Philadelphia, sparking renewed debate over whether the once-declining value of the running back position is making a comeback, especially after the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl.

Jeanty might evoke memories of Marshawn Lynch for Raiders coach Pete Carroll, who once coached the legendary back in Seattle. At Boise State, Jeanty brought his own brand of “Beast Mode,” becoming the only player last season, per Pro Football Focus, to top 1,000 rushing yards on plays where he broke at least one tackle.

Jeanty said he plans to bring “that same energy, the attitude that nobody could tackle him on the football field.”

As Jeanty transitions to the professional level, his journey from Frisco to the NFL serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and beyond.