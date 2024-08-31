Arnold throws 4 TD passes — 3 to newcomer Burks — to help No. 16 Oklahoma rout Temple

Jackson Arnold threw four touchdown passes — three to newcomer Deion Burks — and No. 16 Oklahoma routed Temple 51-3 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Oklahoma forced six turnovers and held Temple to 197 yards in its first game as a member of the Southeastern Conference. The Sooners joined the league this summer after a long run in the Big 12.

Arnold, a sophomore, completed 17 of 25 passes for 141 yards in his first career victory as a starting quarterback for the Sooners. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables noted that four of the eight incomplete passes were drops.

“We thought Jackson played really efficiently,” Venables said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Burks, a transfer from Purdue, never caught more than two touchdown passes in a game for the Boilermakers. He had three scores at halftime Friday and finished with six catches for 36 yards. He joined Ryan Broyles (2009), Mark Bradley (2004), Mark Clayton (2003) and Jack Lockett (1950) as the only Sooners to catch three touchdown passes in a half. He also became the first Oklahoma player to register three touchdown receptions in a season opener.

“It was great out there, honestly, tonight,” Burks said. “I feel like I left a couple plays out there that I wish I probably could have got on or me and Jackson could have connected on. But man, we got a great team win.”

The defense had six sacks and nine tackles for loss. Co-defensive coordinator Zac Alley got the game ball in his debut.

“I loved how aggressive and confident our guys were moving around, flying to the ball and being aggressive and knocking the ball loose," Venables said. "Fantastic job by the defense.”

Freshman Taylor Tatum ran for 66 yards and a touchdown on just four carries for the Sooners, including a 35-yard burst that showed off some of his immense potential.

The Sooners led 34-0 at the half. They forced four turnovers and held the Owls to 80 yards before the break.

Oklahoma's Jaren Kanak returned a fumbled punt return 21 yards for a touchdown to put the Sooners up 44-3 early in the fourth quarter.

Forrest Brock passed for 128 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in his first start for Temple.

“What I saw Forrest do for us in practice, for whatever reason, did not show up," Temple coach Stan Drayton said. “Now, it’s not all on Forrest. There was a couple of pressure situations where he could have been better protected.”

The Owls fumbled four times and lost them all.

“I thought our offense, just from the very start — rattled," Drayton said. "Never got in a rhythm. Turnovers, sacks. Just a poor, day of execution on the offensive side of the ball. We’ve got to really take a look at the film and see where the real issues are.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Temple: The Owls were completely outmanned, and they made matters worse with numerous mistakes. Drayton was hesitant to name a starting quarterback out of the three contenders, but the Owls got very little out of the position anyway.

Oklahoma: The Sooners simply did what was necessary. There wasn't much flash in their approach, they just ground the Owls down.

Still, Temple made Oklahoma work. The Sooners gained just 378 yards.

“There’s some things we can build off from our defensive performance today," Drayton said. “Still not good enough, though, when you got 50 points put on the board.”

INJURY BUG

Oklahoma receiver Jalil Farooq, one of the top returning receivers, suffered a broken foot during the game and will require surgery. Venables said he expects Farooq to miss at least six weeks.

The Sooners already were without top returning receiver Nic Anderson for the game, and they recently lost Jayden Gibson for the season with a knee injury.

Oklahoma starting center Branson Hickman, a transfer from SMU, left the game in the first quarter with a sprained ankle and he was seen wearing a boot. Venables did not update his status.

KICKIN’ IT

Oklahoma kicker Tyler Keltner became the second player to make a field goal of at least 50 yards on his first career attempt for the Sooners. His 50-yard field goal trailed only Tony DiRienzo’s 60-yarder vs. Kansas in 1973.

QUOTABLE

Drayton, on his team's approach: “The look in their eyes wasn’t quite right early.”

UP NEXT

Temple: At Navy on Sept. 7.

Oklahoma: Hosts Houston on Sept. 7.