Arlington

Arlington Martin Suspends Summer Strength & Conditioning Camp Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

The program began on June 8 and hopes to resume again

By Paul Jones

Arlington Martin High School has suspended its summer strength and conditioning camp after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The school has made phone calls to students and their families to alert them about the suspension. Those who could not be reached Monday night were met in the school parking lot at 6:30 Tuesday morning and given the news by head football coach Bob Wager.

"We prepared camp with every attention to detail, including our reaction to a positive test," said Wager. "We'll continue to follow those protocols right now."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 18 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

Fort Worth Police Say Fox News Report About Protests is “Absolutely Inaccurate”

The specific sport the student who tested positive participates in has not been identified.

Wager tells NBC 5 Sports his school is in constant communication with health officials for the Arlington ISD and Tarrant County.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonsportsArlington Martin High School
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us