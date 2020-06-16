Arlington Martin Suspends Summer Strength & Conditioning Camp Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

Arlington Martin High School has suspended its summer strength and conditioning camp after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The school has made phone calls to students and their families to alert them about the suspension. Those who could not be reached Monday night were met in the school parking lot at 6:30 Tuesday morning and given the news by head football coach Bob Wager.

"We prepared camp with every attention to detail, including our reaction to a positive test," said Wager. "We'll continue to follow those protocols right now."

The specific sport the student who tested positive participates in has not been identified.

Wager tells NBC 5 Sports his school is in constant communication with health officials for the Arlington ISD and Tarrant County.