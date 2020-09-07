Argyle Takes Over No. 1 in Texas 4A DI Football Rankings

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school football rankings, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team's record in parentheses, last week's result and last week's ranking.

CLASS 6A (preseason)

Rank; School (Record); Week 2; Prev rank

1. Galena Park North Shore; (0-0); Idle; 1

2. Duncanville; (0-0); Idle; 2

3. Katy; (0-0); Idle; 3

4. Austin Westlake; (0-0); Idle; 4

5. Denton Guyer; (0-0); Idle; 5

6. Allen; (0-0); Idle; 6

7. Southlake Carroll; (0-0); Idle; 7

8. Alvin Shadow Creek; (0-0); Idle; 8

9. Lake Travis; (0-0); Idle; 9

10. Humble Atascocita; (0-0); Idle; 10

11. Arlington Martin; (0-0); Idle; 11

12. DeSoto; (0-0); Idle; 12

13. Spring Westfield; (0-0); Idle; 13

14. Converse Judson; (0-0); Idle; 14

15. Cypress-Fairbanks; (0-0); Idle; 15

16. Cedar Hill; (0-0); Idle; 16

17. Rockwall; (0-0); Idle; 17

18. Cibolo Steele; (0-0); Idle; 18

19. Katy Tompkins; (0-0); Idle; 19

20. Midland Lee; (0-0); Idle; 20

21. SA Northside Brandeis; (0-0); Idle; 21

22. Prosper; (0-0); Idle; 22

23. Euless Trinity; (0-0); Idle; 23

24. Arlington; (0-0); Idle; 24

25. Bridgeland; (0-0); Idle; 25

CLASS 5A DIVISION I (preseason)

Rank; School (Record); Week 2; Prev rank

1. Denton Ryan; (0-0); Idle; 1

2. Frisco Lone Star; (0-0); Idle; 2

3. Longview; (0-0); Idle; 3

4. Highland Park; (0-0); Idle; 4

5. Lancaster; (0-0); Idle; 5

6. Manvel; (0-0); Idle; 6

7. Richmond Foster; (0-0); Idle; 7

8. Cedar Park; (0-0); Idle; 8

9. Red Oak; (0-0); Idle; 9

10. Amarillo Tascosa; (0-0); Idle; 10

CLASS 5A DIVISION II (preseason)

Rank; School (Record); Week 2; Prev rank

1. Ennis; (0-0); Idle; 1

2. Aledo; (0-0); Idle; 2

3. Lubbock Cooper; (0-0); Idle; 3

4. Fort Bend Marshall; (0-0); Idle; 4

5. College Station A&M Consolidated; (0-0); Idle; 5

6. WF Rider; (0-0); Idle; 6

7. Mansfield Timberview; (0-0); Idle; 7

8. Frisco; (0-0); Idle; 8

9. Mount Belvieu Barbers Hill; (0-0); Idle; 9

10. Crosby; (0-0); Idle; 10

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 2; Prev rank

1. Argyle (1-0); W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 52-41; 2

2. Waco La Vega (2-0); W: Waco Connally, 13-10; 1

3. Lampasas (2-0); W: Stephenville, 41-0; 3

4. Dumas (2-0); W: Lubbock Estacado, 38-13; 4

5. CC Miller (1-0); Idle; 5

6. El Campo (1-0); Idle; 6

7. CC Calallen (1-1); W: Jourdanton, 56-35; 7

8. Port Lavaca Calhoun (1-1); W: Stafford, 40-14; 8

9. Midlothian Heritage (2-0); W: Lindale, 28-21; 9

10. Boerne (2-0); W: Splendora, 37-9; NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 2; Prev rank

1. Carthage (1-0); Idle; 1

2. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-1); L: Argyle, 52-41; 2

3. West Orange-Stark; (0-0); Idle; 3

4. Wimberley (2-0); W: Cuero, 33-14; 4

5. Gilmer (2-0); W: Henderson, 22-20; 5

6. Jasper (1-0); W: Silsbee, 20-14; NR

7. Waco Connally (1-1); L: Waco La Vega, 13-10; 7

8. Iowa Park (1-0); W: Canadian, 28-21; NR

9. Bellville (2-0); W: Cameron Yoe, 54-41; NR

10. China Spring (2-0); W: Lorena, 42-13; NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 2; Prev rank

1. Brock (2-0); W: Nevada Community, 67-7; 1

2. Grandview (2-0); W: Salado, 21-7; 2

3. Pottsboro (2-0); W: Gunter, 34-21; 3

4. Wall (2-0); W: Cisco, 35-14; 4

5. Malakoff (1-1); W: Van, 43-13; 5

6. Rockdale (2-0); W: Taylor, 55-21; 6

7. Gladewater (1-1); W: Longview Spring Hill, 66-21; 7

8. Hallettsville (1-1); W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 44-0; 10

9. Shallowater (2-0); W: Seminole, 34-14; NR

10. Yoakum (2-0); W: Smithville, 21-7; NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 2; Prev rank

1. Canadian (1-1); L: Iowa Park, 28-21; 2

2. Gunter (1-1); L: Pottsboro, 34-21; 1

3. Omaha Pewitt (1-0); W: Atlanta, 40-21; 4

4. Newton; (0-0); Idle; 5

5. East Bernard (2-0); W: Hitchcock, 29-12; 6

6. Daingerfield (1-1); L: Tatum, 17-8; 3

7. Lexington (2-0); W: Thrall, 35-6; 8

8. Poth (2-0); W: Falls City, 58-0; NR

9. Franklin (0-1); Idle; 9

10. Abernathy (1-1); W: Slaton, 21-13; 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 2; Prev rank

1. Shiner (2-0); W: Blanco, 69-20; 1

2. Refugio (2-0); W: George West, 41-12; 2

3. Post (2-0); W: Forsan, 39-7; 3

4. Cisco (1-1); L: Wall, 35-14; 4

5. San Augustine; (0-0); Idle; 5

6. San Saba (2-0); W: Rogers, 24-21; 7

7. Groveton (2-0); W: Trinity, 21-20; 8

8. Lindsay (2-0); W: Muenster, 34-14; NR

9. Flatonia (2-0); W: Stockdale, 25-6; NR

10. Thorndale (2-0); W: Snook, 6-0; 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record); Week 2 Prev rank

1. Mart (2-0); W: McGregor, 43-33; 1

2. Hamlin (2-0); W: Hawley, 35-6; 2

3. Wellington (1-0); W: New Deal, 22-14; 3

4. Windthorst (2-0); W: De Leon, 55-7; 4

5. Wink (2-0); W: Ozona, 35-19; 5

6. Albany (2-0); W: Dublin, 64-27; 6

7. Stratford (1-1); W: Stinnett West Texas, 38-16; NR

8. Clarendon (2-0); W: Ralls, 18-14; NR

9. Cross Plains (2-0); W: Goldthwaite, 28-14; NR

10. Bremond (1-1); W: Axtell, 58-20; NR

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 2; Prev rank

1. Rankin (2-0); W: White Deer, 73-34; 1

2. Jonesboro (2-0); W: Perrin-Whitt, 65-20; 2

3. Sterling City (2-0); W: May, 44-40; 4

4. Westbrook (2-0); W: Gail Borden County, 44-30; NR

5. Gilmer Union Hill (1-0); Idle; 5

6. Gail Borden County (1-1); L: Westbrook, 44-30; 3

7. May (1-1); L: Sterling City, 44-40; 7

8. White Deer (1-1); L: Rankin, 73-34; 6

9. Leakey (2-0); W: Eden, 64-14; 8

10. Happy (2-0); W: Nazareth, 58-44; 9

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 2; Prev rank

1. Balmorhea (1-1); W: Fort Davis, 62-14; 1

2. Richland Springs (1-0); W: Austin Royals, 55-8; 3

3. Calvert (1-1); W: Waco Parkview, 46-0; 2

4. Jayton (2-0); W: Aspermont, 54-6; 4

5. Strawn (1-1); W: Brookesmith, 64-37; 5

6. Matador Motley County (1-1); W: Knox City, 68-67; 8

7. Blackwell (1-1); W: Meadow, 62-14; 6

8. Klondike (2-0); W: Midland Texas Leadership, 52-0; 7

9. Groom (1-1); W: Paducah, 62-16; NR

10. Grandfalls-Royalty (2-0); W: Odessa Permian Basin Athletics CO-OP, 54-6; 9

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

Rank; School (Record); Week 2; Prev rank

1. Dallas Parish Episcopal; (0-0); Idle; 1

2. Plano John Paul II; (0-0); Idle; 2

3. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (2-1); W: SA Cornerstone, 40-28; NR

4. FW Nolan; (0-0); Idle; 3

5. Austin Regents; (0-0); Idle; 4

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 6-MAN

Rank; School (Record); Week 2; Prev rank

1. Fredericksburg Heritage; (0-0); Idle; 1

2. New Braunfels Christian; (0-0); Idle; 2

3. Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (1-0); Idle; 3

4. Austin Veritas; (0-0); Idle; 4

5. Dallas Lakehill; (0-0); Idle; 5