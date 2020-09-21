Argyle Keeps Top Spot in Texas Football 4A D-I Rankings

Argyle is still No. 1 in Class 4A Division I in the Texas Football magazine high school rankings after beating Waco La Vega 35-7 in a matchup of the top two teams.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 4, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A (preseason)

Rank School; (Record); Week 4; Prv rank

1. Galena Park North Shore; (0-0); Idle; 1

2. Duncanville; (0-0); Idle; 2

3. Katy; (0-0); Idle; 3

4. Austin Westlake; (0-0); Idle; 4

5. Denton Guyer; (0-0); Idle; 5

6. Allen; (0-0); Idle; 6

7. Southlake Carroll; (0-0); Idle; 7

8. Alvin Shadow Creek; (0-0); Idle; 8

9. Lake Travis; (0-0); Idle; 9

10. Humble Atascocita; (0-0); Idle; 10

11. Arlington Martin; (0-0); Idle; 11

12. DeSoto; (0-0); Idle; 12

13. Spring Westfield; (0-0); Idle; 13

14. Converse Judson; (0-0); Idle; 14

15. Cypress-Fairbanks; (0-0); Idle; 15

16. Cedar Hill; (0-0); Idle; 16

17. Rockwall; (0-0); Idle; 17

18. Cibolo Steele; (0-0); Idle; 18

19. Katy Tompkins; (0-0); Idle; 19

20. Midland Lee; (0-0); Idle; 20

21. SA Northside Brandeis; (0-0); Idle; 21

22. Prosper; (0-0); Idle; 22

23. Euless Trinity; (0-0); Idle; 23

24. Arlington; (0-0); Idle; 24

25. Bridgeland; (0-0); Idle; 25

CLASS 5A DIVISION I (preseason)

Rank School; (Record); Week 4 Prv rank

1. Denton Ryan; (0-0); Idle; 1

2. Frisco Lone Star; (0-0); Idle; 2

3. Longview; (0-0); Idle; 3

4. Dallas Highland Park; (0-0); Idle; 4

5. Lancaster; (0-0); Idle; 5

6. Manvel; (0-0); Idle; 6

7. Richmond Foster; (0-0); Idle; 7

8. Cedar Park; (0-0); Idle; 8

9. Red Oak; (0-0); Idle; 9

10. Amarillo Tascosa; (0-0); Idle; 10

CLASS 5A DIVISION II (preseason)

Rank School; (Record); Week 4 Prv rank

1. Ennis; (0-0); Idle; 1

2. Aledo; (0-0); Idle; 2

3. Lubbock Cooper; (0-0); Idle; 3

4. Fort Bend Marshall; (0-0); Idle; 4

5. College Station A&M Consolidated; (0-0); Idle; 5

6. WF Rider; (0-0); Idle; 6

7. Mansfield Timberview; (0-0); Idle; 7

8. Frisco; (0-0); Idle; 8

9. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill; (0-0); Idle; 9

10. Crosby; (0-0); Idle; 10

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School; (Record); Week 4; Prv rank

1. Argyle; (4-0); W: Waco La Vega, 35-7; 1

2. Lampasas; (3-0); Idle; 3

3. Dumas; (4-0); W: Levelland, 62-26; 4

4. Waco La Vega; (3-1); L: Argyle, 35-7; 2

5. Port Lavaca Calhoun; (3-1); W: Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 34-14; 6

6. CC Calallen; (1-2); Idle; 8

7. Canyon; (3-0); W: Borger, 40-3; 10

8. Melissa; (4-0); W: Stephenville, 65-58; NR

9. Springtown; (3-1); W: Godley, 52-20; NR

10. Paris; (3-1); W: Midlothian Heritage, 28-14; NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School; (Record); Week 4; Prv rank

1. Carthage; (1-0); Idle; 1

2. Texarkana Pleasant Grove; (3-1); W: Silsbee, 46-14; 2

3. West Orange-Stark; (1-0); W: Newton, 70-0; 3

4. Gilmer; (4-0); W: Lindale, 56-49; 4

5. Jasper; (2-0); W: Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 46-20; 5

6. Bellville; (4-0); W: Rockdale, 42-14; 7

7. China Spring; (3-0); Idle; 8

8. Iowa Park; (3-1); L: Brock, 42-35; 6

9. Wimberley; (3-1); W: Fredericksburg, 21-20; 10

10. Center; (3-1); W: Tyler Chapel Hill, 55-14; NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School; (Record); Week 4; Prv rank

1. Brock; (3-0); W: Iowa Park, 42-35; 1

2. Grandview; (3-0); Idle; 2

3. Wall; (3-1); W: Mason, 42-7; 3

4. Pottsboro; (2-1); Idle; 4

5. Malakoff; (2-2); W: New London West Rusk, 49-7; 5

6. Hallettsville; (3-1); W: Rice Consolidated, 59-7; 6

7. Shallowater; (3-0); Idle; 7

8. Yoakum; (4-0); W: Needville, 43-42; (OT); 9

9. Mount Vernon; (3-0); Idle; 10

10. Winnsboro; (2-0); W: San Augustine, 37-6; NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School; (Record); Week 4; Prv rank

1. Canadian; (2-1); Idle; 1

2. Gunter; (3-1); W: Pilot Point, 30-14; 2

3. Lexington; (3-0); Idle; 4

4. Daingerfield; (3-1); W: Elysian Fields, 26-14; 6

5. East Bernard; (3-1); L: Shiner, 13-7; (OT); 3

6. Poth; (4-0); W: Dilley, 62-0; 8

7. Spearman; (4-0); W: Vega, 49-7; NR

8. Childress; (3-0); Idle; 9

9. Idalou; (3-0); W: Littlefield, 36-6; NR

10. Franklin; (1-2); W: Troy, 42-27; NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School; (Record); Week 4; Prv rank

1. Shiner; (4-0); W: East Bernard, 13-7; (OT); 1

2. Refugio; (4-0); W: Bloomington, 54-7; 2

3. Post; (4-0); W: Abernathy, 26-7; 3

4. Lindsay; (4-0); W: Valley View, 40-18; 7

5. Joaquin; (3-0); W: Ore City, 37-0; 9

6. San Saba; (3-1); L: Llano, 35-31; 6

7. Crawford; (4-0); W: Holland, 13-8; NR

8. Schulenburg; (4-0); W: Flatonia, 21-18; NR

9. Timpson; (4-0); W: Price Carlisle, 54-19; NR

10. Panhandle; (2-1); Idle; NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School; (Record); Week 4; Prv rank

1. Mart; (4-0); W: Whitney, 32-7; 1

2. Hamlin; (4-0); W: Anson, 48-6; 2

3. Wellington; (3-0); W: Gruver, 50-6; 3

4. Windthorst; (4-0); W: Seymour, 42-0; 4

5. Wink; (4-0); W: Eldorado, 61-46; 5

6. Clarendon; (4-0); W: Hale Center, 28-20; 7

7. Bremond; (3-1); W: Dawson, 24-13; 8

8. Albany; (3-1); W: Haskell, 43-0; 9

9. Wheeler; (3-1); W: Amarillo Highland Park, 63-0; 10

10. Archer City; (2-1); W: Henrietta, 56-28; NR

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School; (Record); Week 4; Prv rank

1. Westbrook; (4-0); W: Water Valley, 56-8; 1

2. Sterling City; (4-0); W: Gail Borden County, 62-58; 5

3. Gail Borden County; (2-2); L: Sterling City, 62-58; 2

4. Rankin; (3-1); W: Leakey, 98-97; 4

5. Gilmer Union Hill; (3-0); W: Tyler King's Academy, 62-13; 6

6. May; (3-1); W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 48-0; 7

7. Jonesboro; (4-0); W: Blum, 53-18; 3

8. Leakey; (3-1); L: Rankin, 98-97; 9

9. Knox City; (2-2); W: Ira, 55-16; NR

10. White Deer; (3-1); W: Spur, 64-40; 8

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School; (Record); Week 4; Prv rank

1. Balmorhea; (3-1); W: Marfa, 52-0; 1

2. Richland Springs; (2-0); W: Darrouzett, 56-7; 3

3. Calvert; (2-1); Idle; 2

4. Matador Motley County; (3-1); W: Crowell, 52-37; 5

5. Jayton; (3-1); L: O'Donnell, 54-52; 4

6. Strawn; (3-1); W: Gorman, 45-0; 6

7. Klondike; (4-0); W: Meadow, 46-0; 7

8. Groom; (3-1); W: Claude, 54-8; 8

9. Whitharral; (3-1); W: Ackerly Sands, 56-6; NR

10. Throckmorton; (3-1); W: Newcastle, 64-16; NR

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

Rank School; (Record); Week 4; Prv rank

1. Dallas Parish Episcopal; (0-0); Idle; 1

2. Plano John Paul II; (0-0); Idle; 2

3. FW Nolan; (0-0); Idle; 4

4. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill; (2-2); L: Bryant (AR), 44-40; 3

5. SA Cornerstone; (3-1); W: Lewisville Founders Classical, 78-0; 5

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 6-MAN

Rank School; (Record); Week 4; Prv rank

1. Fredericksburg Heritage; (0-0); Idle; 1

2. New Braunfels Christian; (0-0); Idle; 2

3. Austin Veritas; (0-0); Idle; 3

4. Dallas Lakehill; (0-0); Idle; 4

5. Bastrop Tribe Consolidated; (2-1); W: Houston Northside Homeschool, 56-6; 5