April's Wingstop Scholar Athlete: Akin White

When Young Men’s Leadership Academy senior Akin White isn’t focused on his studies or basketball, he’s locked in on his other passion: fashion design.

“I decided I needed to step up the way I dress to impress the ladies,” Akin said. “That played a big part of it. And then I thought, you know what, I think I could do this for a living, making clothes and stuff like that. Then freshman or sophomore year, that’s when I had the idea for my brand.”

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

His brand, “LongLive Uno,” has become a big hit, but is only part of what makes him so successful. With a 4.12 GPA, and the starting point guard on a YMLA team that won a district championship in 2021, Akin wears many hats, and credits his success in the game of basketball to his all-time favorite player.

“I fell in love with it watching Kobe (Bryant),” White said. “I just saw his mentality, the grit that he had, and I really fell in love with that. That’s the first moment that I realized I really do love the game of basketball. And from there, I just kept working.”

Kept working on the basketball court, in the classroom, with his clothing line, and also in the community, as Akin has spent countless hours volunteering with the homeless and tutoring elementary school students in the Fort Worth area, among other projects.

“It’s just impressive,” said Todd Murrah. “Congratulations on being our Wingstop Scholar Athlete of the Month. You are very deserving, and can’t wait to see what you are going to do in the future.”

A bright future, and a worthy recipient of a $3,000 scholarship. Congratulations to Akin White, our Wingstop Scholar Athlete of the Month.