App State Fan Celebrates Texas A&M's Loss to Florida With Cigar

The Mountaineers fan is still clearly enjoying App State's upset win over Texas A&M earlier this season

By Eric Mullin

Appalachian State didn't play Texas A&M on Saturday, but that didn't stop one of its fans from trolling the Aggies.

As the Florida Gators closed out a 41-24 road victory over Texas A&M, a fan wearing an App State shirt and beanie was spotted in the Kyle Field crowd by the ESPN broadcast.

And the Mountaineers fan went viral as he broke out a cigar amidst the Aggies faithful to celebrate Texas A&M's loss.

That's simply an elite level of trolling.

Of course, App State stunned the then-No. 6 Aggies 17-14 in College Station back on Sept. 10. It was the Mountaineers' third win over a top-25 opponent in program history -- a victory their fan base is still clearly enjoying.

For Texas A&M, the upset loss was the first defeat in what's turned out to be a very disappointing season. Jimbo Fisher's squad, which boasted the top 2022 recruiting class, has now lost five straight games. It's the Aggies' longest losing streak since 1980.

