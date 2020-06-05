College Football

AP Top 25 Podcast: Taking First Step Toward Football Season

If there is going to be college football in the fall, the first step is getting the players back together while still fighting the coronavirus

By Ralph D. Russo

Best_Buy_Delivers_Dishwasher_to_Wrong_City.jpg
Getty Images

Mack Rhoades speaks to the media during a news conference on the campus of University of Missouri – Columbia on November 9, 2015 in Columbia, Missouri.

" data-ellipsis="false">

If there is going to be college football in the fall, the first step is getting the players back together while still fighting the coronavirus.

On The latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades joins AP's Ralph Russo to discuss the school's plan to bring athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts.

How do you create a COVID-19-free bubble around a team of about 100 players, plus all the coaches and staff that they will need to work with when practices -- hopefully -- start in July? Testing. Quarantine. Hygiene. And lots of education.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Florida 3 hours ago

’Today We Say No More’: NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars March to Sheriff’s Office in Protest

IndyCar 6 hours ago

IndyCar Drivers Uncertain How Aeroscreen Will Work at Texas

Rhoades goes deep into Baylor's plan to guard against an outbreak.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

College Footballbaylor football
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us