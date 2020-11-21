AP Source: Dallas Acquires Johnson in 3-Team Trade, Agrees to Terms With Burke

The Dallas Mavericks continue to build their 2020-21 roster, acquiring James Johnson from Detroit as part of a three-team trade and agreeing to terms with guard Trey Burke on a three-year contract.

In the trade, which has veteran Trevor Ariza on the move for the third time this week, Dallas will get Johnson from the Pistons, a person with knowledge of the details said early Saturday. The Mavericks will send Justin Jackson to Oklahoma City and Delon Wright to Detroit. Ariza goes from Oklahoma City to Detroit.

Ariza, 35, was sent from Portland to Houston two days before the draft, then shipped to the Pistons on draft night Wednesday. The 35-year-old has already played for 10 teams.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced. It was first reported by the New York Times.

The Mavericks added Johnson to provide some toughness around young stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Dallas was defensive-minded on draft night, taking Arizona's Josh Green in the first round and trading for Philadelphia's Josh Richardson.

Point guard Trey Burke and the Mavericks agreed on a $10 million, three-year contract for the free agent to return after a strong showing in the NBA bubble in Florida. Burke's emergence as one of the Doncic's backups made Wright more expendable. Dallas acquired Wright from Memphis during the 2019 offseason.

Jackson came to Dallas in a trade before the deadline in February 2019. His production dropped off during the pandemic-altered season after a strong finish to the previous season following the trade.

In addition to Ariza and Jackson, Oklahoma City will get draft compensation in the deal.

Wright is the only player in the trade not on an expiring contract. Wright has two years remaining on the three-year deal that was part of the sign-and-trade sending him to Dallas from Memphis.

Johnson's expiring contract was another attraction for the Mavericks, who don't have the salary cap space for a big move in free agency this year but should be in position for one next summer