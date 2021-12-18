Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis Out at Least Four Weeks With MCL Sprain

Davis suffered the injury during Friday's loss to the Timberwolves

By Mike Gavin

Anthony Davis out at least four weeks with MCL sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Anthony Davis will miss at least four weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his left knee.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward suffered the injury during Friday's 110-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron James was whistled for an offensive foul after pushing off Jaden McDaniels, causing the Wolves forward to lose his balance and fall into Davis' knee.

The Lakers initially called the injury a knee contusion before an MRI on Saturday revealed the sprain.

Davis, who missed two games earlier this week due to knee soreness, is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists this season.

The 16-14 Lakers are also with Davis' backup Dwight Howard, who is one of four players on the team currently in the league's health and safety protocols.

