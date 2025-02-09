Dallas Mavericks

Anthony Davis leaves his Dallas debut with an injury after seismic Luka Doncic trade

By Associate Press

Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates after he dunks the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Anthony Davis left in the third quarter with a lower-body injury and didn't return in his debut with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday after the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis went down without contact and was grabbing his groin area in Dallas' 116-105 victory over the Houston Rockets. He was listed as doubtful to return and didn't play again, but was set to address reporters after the game.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“We'll see how he feels tomorrow,” coach Jason Kidd said.

Dallas Mavericks Feb 6

Mavericks coach Kidd expects fans to be unhappy when team returns to Dallas after Doncic trade

Los Angeles Lakers Feb 5

Watch: Luka Dončić practices for first time with Lakers. When is his first game?

Luka Doncic Feb 3

‘Luka Mania' comes to a sudden, unexpected end for Dallas Mavericks fans

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

One of the many criticisms of the trade was Dallas giving up a 25-year-old superstar in his prime for a 31-year-old with an extensive injury history.

Davis was out with an abdominal strain for his final two games with the Lakers and the first two he could have been available for the Mavs at the end of a five-game road trip. His debut was Dallas' first home game since the trade.

The 10-time All-Star went down without contact as Alperen Sengun drove past him for a layup. Davis walked slowly toward the offensive end and stayed in the corner near the Dallas bench while his team ran the offense.

Davis didn't try to go back the other way after the Rockets regained possession. The Mavericks committed a foul to stop the clock and get Davis out of the game. He stayed in the bench area briefly before leaving the court.

Davis had 24 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and all three of his blocks in the first half. He finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

@nbcdfw

Dallas Mavericks fans were chanting “sell the team” and protesting outside of the American Airlines Center at the first @Dallas Mavericks home game since the trade on Saturday. #breaking #luka #anthonydavis #news #sports #nico #mavs #dallas #lakers

♬ original sound - NBCDFW
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas Mavericks
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us