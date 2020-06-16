Annual Dallas Sports Convention Postponed Until 2021

SportsCon, the annual Dallas-based convention which was to be held at the Dallas Convention Center, announced June 16 that they would be postponing this year's convention to 2021 due to the impact of COVID-19. It was supposed to run from July 10 - 12.

"Our number one priority has always been to create an unforgettable and safe experience for our fans, athletes, and exhibitors. After weeks of conversation with the City of Dallas and the Dallas Convention Center, we were informed we will not be able to move forward with the event and we are unfortunately going have to postpone this year's convention to next summer," said Andy Alberth, CEO and Co-Founder of SportsCon. "We will have more information in the coming weeks about rescheduling the Military Flag Football Championship and next year's convention."

Tickets and booths purchased for this year's convention will automatically be transferred to 2021. Additionally, fans and exhibitors can email info@gosportscon.com by September 1 if they want a full refund.

"Although 2020 isn't going as anyone planned, the show must go on. I assure you that our team's focus on creating this incredible experience has never been stronger. Next year's convention will be bigger and better than ever," added Alberth.

Updates leading up to the 2021 event can be found at @GoSportsCon on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

"SportsCon fam, our hearts are heavy today as we announce the postponement of the 2020 convention. The health & safety of our fans, athletes, and exhibitors is our priority. We will miss our SC family, but look forward to providing you all with the best experience in 2021," the convention said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Just last year, the convention became so big that they moved into the Dallas Convention Center so they could meet the demand of fans who wanted to attend.

The event included events such as fan interaction, live games like flag football, autograph and photograph sessions, sports challenges and more.

Athletes who have attended past events include Patrick Mahomes, Dez Bryant, Pete Rose, Emmitt Smith, Elliott and Lawrence.