Angels Tried to Use Nickelback Songs to Snap Franchise-Record Losing Streak

Nickelback's music ultimately didn't propel the Angels to victory

By Eric Mullin

Angels tried to use Nickelback songs to snap franchise-record losing streak

Desperate times call for desperate measures. 

That best describes what the Los Angeles Angels did on Wednesday night.

With the Angels mired in a franchise-record 13-game losing streak that’s seen manager Joe Maddon get fired and superstar Mike Trout pick up a groin injury, the club’s coaching staff came up with an odd slump-busting tactic for their home game against the Boston Red Sox.

All Angels batters walked to the plate to music from the band Nickelback. According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, the players weren't aware of the walk-up music change until Shohei Ohtani led off the bottom of the first inning to the song "Photograph."

Why Nickelback you're probably asking? Well, apparently Angels quality assurance coach Tim Buss is a big fan.

But Nickelback didn't propel the Angels to victory. In fact, playing their music might have backfired.

The Angels mustered zero extra-base hits as they were shut out in a 1-0 loss to Boston for their record-extending 14th straight defeat.

Los Angeles probably would have been better off using no walk-up music at all.

