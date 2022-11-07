MLB

Angels GM Perry Minasian Gives Verdict on Shohei Ohtani Offseason Trade

Ohtani has one year left before hitting unrestricted free agency

By Sanjesh Singh

Angels GM gives verdict on Ohtani offseason trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Could Shohei Ohtani be on the move this winter?

The Los Angeles Angels star avoided arbitration by signing a record one-year, $30 million deal in October that will keep him in Southern California for at least another season. He’d hit unrestricted free agency in 2024. 

But with just one year on his contract, Ohtani would be a hot commodity should the Angels be open to parting ways with him. 

Would Los Angeles consider that? 

According to Perry Minasian, general manager of the Angels, Ohtani is staying put. Minasian told reporters on Monday that Ohtani would not be moved this winter and that he’d start the 2023 season in the red and white (h/t: Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times):

If he were to hit the market, Ohtani would no doubt command plenty of attention from suitors. But the possibility of teams acquiring him waned after he agreed to the $30 million deal, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports.

The 28-year-old pitcher entered the Majors in 2018 when he won American League Rookie of the Year, foreshadowing what was to come. He went on to win AL MVP in 2021 along with All-Star nods in 2021 and 2022, including the Silver Slugger Award in 2021. 

Back in August, one MLB executive suggested the San Francisco Giants could be a suitable landing spot for Ohtani, but for now, the star free agent on everyone’s minds in the Bay is Aaron Judge

