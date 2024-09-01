Angel Reese sets WNBA record for most rebounds in a single season

Angel Reese is officially the queen of rebounding.

The rookie forward for the Chicago Sky grabbed her 405th rebound of the season on Sunday, setting the WNBA's all-time single season record.

Four Hundred and Five 🗣️



Angel Reese shatters the W's single-season rebounding record, surpassing Sylvia Fowles (404 in 2018)#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/G3XMN5dqWn — WNBA (@WNBA) September 1, 2024

Reese entered Sunday with 399 rebounds, five shy of Sylvia Fowles' record of 404 set in 2018. Reese set the new mark in the second quarter of the Sky's game against the Minnesota Lynx.

Reese is the WNBA's leading rebounder at 12.9 per game. Earlier this season, she became the first player in league history to grab 20 or more rebounds in three consecutive games.

On the precipice of history Friday, she wore a backwards Dennis Rodman Detroit Pistons jersey to the Sky's showdown against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Rodman, a Basketball Hall of Famer, led the NBA in rebounding for seven consecutive seasons while playing for the Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls.

She rebounds and hustles relentlessly like Dennis Rodman



She rebounds and hustles relentlessly like Dennis Rodman, and we’re living for the whole look rockin’ his jersey pic.twitter.com/ZMo647uIZM — WNBA (@WNBA) August 30, 2024

Reese grabbed 11 rebounds in 32 minutes in the Sky's 100-81 loss to the Fever, setting the stage for her record-breaking performance on Sunday.