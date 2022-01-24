Andy Reid Gave Patrick Mahomes Perfect Message During Chiefs Comeback

Reid delivered most epic quote ever during Chiefs comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Former Eagles head coach and Super Bowl champion Andy Reid is famous for giving sports fans some of the funniest, most self-deprecating quotes in football history during his press conferences. His specialty is riffing on his affinity for cheeseburgers, and he generally can make light of any situation.

But on Sunday evening, with his Chiefs' season on the line in a shootout against the Bills, Reid had to summon something with a little more weight as Patrick Mahomes attempted the impossible.

Down three, Mahomes had 13 seconds of game clock to move Kansas City from its own 25-yard line into field goal range - roughly the Bills' 33-yard line or so. That's 42 yards in 13 seconds. That's insanity.

So what did Reid tell his QB before Mahomes took the field?

Here's what Big Red came up with:

"REPORTER: Did you have any special advice for Pat, did you have any words for him when Buffalo took the lead that last time?

"REID: 'When it's grim, be the Grim Reaper and go get it.' He did that. He made everybody around him better, which he is great at. He just does it effortlessly. When it gets tough, he's going to be there battling."

MY. GOODNESS.

If you're an internet-using football fan (you're here, so you probably are) you're going to see those words - 'When it's grim, be the Grim Reaper' a whoooole lot in the coming days, weeks, months, and years. Legions of Chiefs fans will have those words as their Twitter and Instagram bios. They'll be shouted between super fans at watch parties when the game's close in the fourth.

They are some of the most epic, intense words I've ever heard around sports - and they came from Andy Reid of all people!

Mahomes, of course, moved his team 44 yards in 10 seconds with two perfectly-placed throws. The Chiefs' Harrison Butker nailed a field goal, and then Mahomes threw a touchdown in overtime for the win. It was absolute chaos.

Reid is heading to his fourth straight AFC championship game, in search of his second Super Bowl out there in Kansas City. Go get 'em, Andy.