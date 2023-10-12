American Airlines Center debuts new food options for the 2023-24 season

Chefs at Dallas's American Airlines Center unveiled Thursday new food and beverage offerings for upcoming events at the arena, including Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks games.

The Stars take the ice for their first home game of the 2023-24 season on Thursday night. The Mavericks will begin preseason play at home on Oct. 20 with their first regular season game coming on Oct. 27.

Executive chef Andres Dominguez and senior executive chef Mark Mabry showed some of the new items which include items like the Smash Burger Quesa-Taco, Chimichanga Dog, and vegan tacos. The arena is also partnering with local restaurants Zavala's BBQ and Fluellen Cupcakes.

Detailed descriptions of all the new offerings are below.

NEW FOODS AT THE AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

Concessions

● Smash Burger Quesa-Taco: Smash burger patty on a cheese quesadilla "taco" topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and secret sauce (Modelo Golden Lion Club - Section 103)

● Southern Burger: Topped with pimento cheese, two fried green tomatoes, crispy bacon, and chive ranch sauce (Main Concourse – Sections 106, 118, 310 & 326)

● Flaming Hot Elote Dog: All beef hot dog topped with roasted corn elote, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, cheese, and Valentina hot sauce (Main Concourse - Section 104)

● Avo Buffalo Fries: Crispy avocado wedges served with buffalo ranch dipping sauce (Main Concourse – Section 113)

● Banh Mi Dog: All beef hot dog topped with pickled carrots, cucumber, sliced fresh jalapenos, sauerkraut, cilantro, and sriracha mayo (North Platinum Level – Section 213 & 214)

● Fried S’Mores: 3 jumbo marshmallows coated in funnel cake batter and fried to golden perfection, then topped with graham cracker crumbles, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar (Main Concourse – Sections 108 & 120)

● Chimichanga Dog: All beef hot dog wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Valentina avocado crema, and guacamole (Main Concourse – Sections 105 & 117)

NBC 5 News Chefs at Dallas's American Airlines Center show off new menu items for fans attending events in the 2023-24 season. Shown, the Chimichanga hotdog.

Vegan Options

● Vegan Street Tacos: Corn tortillas loaded with plant-based taco meat, pico de gallo, and guacamole, served with chips and salsa (Main Concourse – Sections 105 & 117)

● Vegan Power Bowl: Quinoa, cucumbers, tomatoes, and garbanzo beans served on a bed of baby spinach with vinaigrette dressing (Main Concourse – Sections 105 & 111)

● Vegan Burger: Plant-based burger patty on a vegan hamburger bun topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and house-made pickles (Modelo Golden Lion Club - Section 103)

Club & Suite Offerings

● This season, guests at Lexus Club will be treated to a rotating guest chef series menu featuring minority-owned restaurants

● Suite guests can choose from deluxe options including:

○ State Fair Board: In-house slow-smoked Texas brisket paired with, smoked St. Louis pork ribs, in-house BBQ tossed chicken wings, grilled jalapeno cheddar sausage served with pickle spears, pickled onions, and Texas toast

○ Seafood Board: Poached lobster tails in smoked butter, with Cajun rubbed sautéed shrimp, fried shrimp tempura, a Texas-sized crab cake seared then baked, with a black sesame seed spice blend rub over a seared ahi tuna steak.

○ Texas BBQ Board: State fair-sized smoked turkey legs, in-house battered and fried corn dogs with both beef franks and cheddar jalapeno dogs, in-house jalapeno poppers stuffed with cream cheese and cheddar, loaded fries featuring nacho chili, cheese and pickled jalapenos, and house-made and fried Oreos with a berry medley under chocolate sauce and powder sugar.

New Hospitality Spaces

● Full-service Jack Daniel’s bar featuring spirits, RTD canned cocktails, and signature frozen cocktails like the Frozen Jack Daniels and Coke and the Frozen Jack Honey Lemonade (Terrace Level 6 – Section 308)

● Texas BBQ restaurant, Platinum DBQ, will be featured in “The Home Zone” area of the North Platinum Level. Menu items include house-smoked brisket, pork, and sausage in addition to traditional side offerings and monthly specials.

Local Restaurant Partners

● Zavala’s BBQ: Acclaimed Texas BBQ spot Zavala’s joins the food and beverage program at American Airlines, serving up their signature Sloppy Juan BBQ tacos, chopped brisket sandwiches, and more (Main Concourse – Section 121)

● Fluellen Cupcakes: Handcrafted cupcakes and signature cake in a jar from a local minority-owned bakery (Main Concourse – Sections 105, 111, & 319)

Over the course of the Mavericks and Stars seasons, American Airlines Center expects their hospitality team will serve 195,000 bottomless popcorn buckets, 30,000 hot dogs, 101,000 pounds of brisket, and 93,000 gallons of soda.