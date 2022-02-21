Junior Hockey Player Banned for Life After Punching Referee in Mass.

An amateur hockey player has been banned from his league for life after he punched a referee Sunday during a game at an ice rink in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Foxboro police, who are investigating the incident, said they were called to the Foxboro Sports Center, located at 10 E Belcher Road, on Sunday for a reported altercation between an adult hockey player and a referee.

The player, whose name has not been released, was hit with a lifetime ban by the U.S. Premier Hockey League, the league commissioner announced in a statement.

“The action taken today by a USPHL player is completely unacceptable in the USPHL," Bob Turow said. The USPHL has zero tolerance for any player striking any official, at any time."

Video of the incident has been circulating on social media and appeared to show the referee getting in the way of the player as he was moving the puck up the ice during the first period. Words were seemingly exchanged between the pair, and then the referee signaled that the player was ejected from the game. As the player was being led off the ice by a second referee, he appeared to punch the first referee in the face, knocking the official to the ice.

Foxboro police said they are aware of the video of the incident and said it will be included in their investigation, in addition to interviewing witnesses and those directly involved. The police department confirmed they are currently investigating the matter to determine if criminal charges are warranted.

Turow said he would not have any further comment at this time while local authorities are investigating.

The investigation is ongoing.