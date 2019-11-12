Amari Cooper Surprises Military Family in Grand Prairie

By Paul Jones

Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver Amari Cooper teamed up with Blue Star Families and Sleep Number Beds Tuesday to surprise a North Texas military family with gifts.

A "Sleep Number" truck pulled up with a special delivery for the Kennemur family in Grand Prairie.

"Our mission is all about identifying the challenges that our military families face," said Penny Bolden from Blue Star Families. "And finding solutions for those challenges and we do that by partnering with organizations like Sleep Number Beds."

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

sports 10 mins ago

Yankees Land Gerrit Cole on Record $324M, 9-Year Deal: Source

Stars 7 hours ago

Stars Win Bowness’ 1st Game as Coach, Shut Out Devils

Blue Star Families also joined forces with the Dallas Cowboys, and in an added surprise, Cooper served as one of the delivery men.

"The experience is cool to just to see the smiles on their faces when they knew what they were getting," Cooper said.

It's part of the NFL's Salute to Service campaign, in which the league recognizes and assists active military members and their families. Heather Kennemur's husband Jerrod is deployed in Afghanistan, but joined in on the fun via Facebook.

"It's been a long seven months and we still have a ways to go, so thank you from the bottom of our hearts," Heather Kennemur said. "We can't thank you guys enough."

"We may put our bodies on the line, but it's not even close to what they (military personnel) do," Cooper said. "They're doing it for a much bigger reason than themselves."

Our nation's servicemen and women work long days and brave dangerous situations to keep us safe. It's only fitting to allow them to sleep well at night when they return home to their families.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us