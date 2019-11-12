Amari Cooper Surprises Military Family in Grand Prairie

Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver Amari Cooper teamed up with Blue Star Families and Sleep Number Beds Tuesday to surprise a North Texas military family with gifts.

A "Sleep Number" truck pulled up with a special delivery for the Kennemur family in Grand Prairie.

"Our mission is all about identifying the challenges that our military families face," said Penny Bolden from Blue Star Families. "And finding solutions for those challenges and we do that by partnering with organizations like Sleep Number Beds."

Blue Star Families also joined forces with the Dallas Cowboys, and in an added surprise, Cooper served as one of the delivery men.

"The experience is cool to just to see the smiles on their faces when they knew what they were getting," Cooper said.

It's part of the NFL's Salute to Service campaign, in which the league recognizes and assists active military members and their families. Heather Kennemur's husband Jerrod is deployed in Afghanistan, but joined in on the fun via Facebook.

"It's been a long seven months and we still have a ways to go, so thank you from the bottom of our hearts," Heather Kennemur said. "We can't thank you guys enough."

"We may put our bodies on the line, but it's not even close to what they (military personnel) do," Cooper said. "They're doing it for a much bigger reason than themselves."

Our nation's servicemen and women work long days and brave dangerous situations to keep us safe. It's only fitting to allow them to sleep well at night when they return home to their families.