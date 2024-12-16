Philadelphia

‘All of us Jasons': Jason Kelce impersonators gather for look-a-like contest

Fishtown's Paul Crossley won Bird Gang liquor for his ability to look like the retired football player

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Look-a-like contests are relatively popular lately but, they can seem kind of same-y.

On Sunday, there was a Jalen Hurts look-a-like contest and last month, Philadelphia residents battled it out for who looked most like the actor Miles Teller.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

On Saturday, there was a competition wedged between the two that took look-a-like competitions to new heights -- a Jason Kelce look-a-like contest in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square.

When the Kelce doppelgangers gathered and all was said and done, Fishtown's Paul Crossley took home the title as the best Jason Kelce.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

It was a title he didn't take lightly.

"Very tough competition. You know, a lot of guys looked exactly like me, to be honest out here," he said. "It was kind of freaky. But, everyone came up and had a good time and here we are. We all pulled together, all of us Jasons and they were great. They were great competitors.

Crossley won Bird Gang liquor for his ability to look like the retired football player.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Arlington Dec 14

Five area high school teams playing for state titles at AT&T Stadium this week

High School Sports Nov 23

Texas high school semifinal matchups wrap up Saturday

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us