The NBA says all teams will resume playing the national anthem Wednesday, including the Dallas Mavericks who decided this season to end the pre-game observance after 16 years.

The league's chief communications officer, Mike Bass, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon saying, "With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy."

That's a change from what NBA spokesman Tim Frank previously told the Associated Press: "Under the unique circumstances of this season, teams are permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit."

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday that he decided before this season began to not play the national anthem before the team's home games.

On Wednesday, Cuban issued the following statement saying he respected the anthem but realized some didn't feel it represented them and that he hoped this would spark courageous conversations that would help unite Americans.

“We respect and always have respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country. But we also loudly hear the voices of those who feel that the anthem does not represent them. We feel that their voices need to be respected and heard because they have not been. Going forward, our hope is that people will take the same passion they have for this issue and apply the same amount of energy to listen to those who feel differently from them. Only then we can move forward and have courageous conversations that move this country forward and find what unites us.” Mark Cuban

The Mavericks played their first 10 regular-season home games without fans and without the anthem. The club, which is currently allowing 1,500 vaccinated essential workers to attend games for free, had fans for the first time in Monday's 127-122 win over Minnesota.

Cuban was outspoken against critics of NBA players and coaches kneeling during "The Star-Spangled Banner" when the 2019-20 season resumed in the bubble in Florida last summer.

The pregame national anthem is a staple of American sports at both the professional and collegiate level but is far less commonplace at pro sporting events in other countries.