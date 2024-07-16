MLB All-Star Game

Beltré gets first pitch at the All-Star Game alongside Rodríguez, Ryan and Jenkins

Three other former Rangers will accompany Beltré in the Hall of Fame, including pitchers Fergie Jenkins and Nolan Ryan and catcher Iván Rodríguez

By The Associated Press

AP Photo/Stephen Hawkins

Adrian Beltré will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the All-Star Game at the home of his final team, the Texas Rangers, five days before his first-ballot Hall of Famer induction.

Beltré will be accompanied by three other former Rangers in the Hall of Fame, pitchers Fergie Jenkins and Nolan Ryan and catcher Iván Rodríguez, at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night. Beltré is set to be enshrined in Cooperstown on Sunday.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The 45-year-old Beltré played the final eight of his 21 seasons with the Rangers and made his only World Series appearance in his first year in Texas in 2011.

A four-time All-Star who won five Gold Gloves, Beltré finished with 3,166 hits and 477 home runs. His 2,759 games played at third base are fewer than only Brooks Robinson’s total. He hit for the cycle three times, the last at age 36.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The 3,000th career hit for Beltré came in a home game on July 30, 2017, only minutes after Rodríguez had finished his Hall of Fame induction speech in Cooperstown.

Rodríguez and Beltré are All-Star ambassadors this week, and Beltré was the manager of the American League team in the Futures Game over the weekend.

Beltré is about to join Rodríguez and the strikeout king Ryan as the only hall members wearing Rangers caps on their plaques. Jenkins' plaque features a Chicago Cubs cap.

ALL-STAR GAME

Arlington 20 hours ago

MLB, Texas Rangers All-Star Legacy Field opens in Arlington

MLB All-Star Game Jul 12

Everything to know about the MLB All-Star Game: How to watch, rosters and more

MLB All-Star Game Jul 15

Hometown star Corey Seager added to All-Star Game roster

MLB 16 hours ago

Social media reacts to national anthem performance by Ingrid Andress at Home Run Derby

MLB 15 hours ago

Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez wins 2024 MLB Home Run Derby

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLB All-Star GameTexas Rangers
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us