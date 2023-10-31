Adolis Garcia out of the lineup for Game 4; Heaney gets the nod to pitch

The Texas Rangers have revealed their lineup for Tuesday night's Game 4 of the 2023 World Series and it doesn't include slugger Adolis Garcia.

When the team released their lineup card Tuesday afternoon, Garcia was out and taking his place in right field and batting ninth was Travis Jankowski.

Garcia, perhaps the hottest hitter in all of baseball this October, left in the eighth inning Monday night after hurting his left side on a swing. He went to a hospital for an MRI.

“We’re being optimistic there but we’ll know more tomorrow,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said.

Tomorrow has arrived, and as of this writing, the team still hasn't shared an update on Garcia's condition.

The AL Championship Series MVP is hitting a team-high .323 in the postseason with eight homers and a major league-record 22 RBIs, one more than David Freese had for the 2011 St. Louis Cardinals. García is 3 for 10 in the World Series with two RBIs, including an 11th-inning home run off Miguel Castro that gave Texas a 6-5 win in Friday’s opener.

PITCHING MATCHUP

The Diamondbacks will piece things together on the mound with multiple relievers, starting with lefty Joe Mantiply.

The Rangers will counter with lefty Andrew Heaney.

First pitch is 7:03 p.m. CT.