Adeyi's Touchdown Run in Overtime Lifts North Texas Over Rice

Ayo Adeyi had two touchdown runs from short yardage, including one in overtime to give North Texas a 30-24 victory over Rice on Saturday.
Christian VanSickle missed a 46-yard field goal attempt for Rice (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA), which had the first possession on OT.
Adeyi scored from the 1 on the ensuing series and North Texas (2-6, 1-3) ended a six-game losing streak. Isaiah Johnson's 6-yard TD run gave the Mean Green a 24-17 lead with 2:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Owls answered with Jake Constantine throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass to Cedric Patterson III with 16 seconds left. Jake Bailey's 36-yard diving catch on fourth-and-10, and a North Texas unsportsmanlike conduct penalty helped keep the drive alive.
Sports Connection
Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.
DeAndre Torrey also had a short touchdown run for the Mean Green. It was the 31st rushing touchdown of his career.
Constantine was 16-of-30 passing for 242 yards and threw two touchdown passes. Bailey finished with 10 catches for 143 yards and a score.
Click here to listen to the newest episode of Big Game Friday Morning.