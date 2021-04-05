Rangers

Abbott Won't Throw First Pitch, in Rebuff to MLB Voting Stance

The governor announced the decision hours before the Rangers' home opener

FILE: Texas Governor Greg Abbott throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.
Cooper Neill/MLB via Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that he won't throw the ceremonial first pitch as planned at the Texas Rangers' home opener -- the latest jab in a fight that's pushing corporate America into the political battle over voting rights.

The Republican governor informed the Rangers via a letter, citing Major League Baseball's decision to move the MLB All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia's sweeping new voting laws, which include new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run.

Abbott's decision came hours before the team was set to take the field against the Toronto Blue Jays in the Dallas suburb of Arlington.

In the letter, Abbott said he will no longer participate in and that Texas won't seek to host any future MLB events.

"It is shameful that America's pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics, but also perpetuating false political narratives," Abbott said.

Major League Baseball and the Texas Rangers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Liberal activists are putting pressure on companies to denounce nationwide GOP efforts to tighten state voting laws. A joint statement from executives at nearly 200 companies, including HP, Microsoft, PayPal, Target, Twitter, Uber and Under Armour, took aim at state legislation "threatening to make voting more difficult" and said "elections are not improved" when lawmakers impose new barriers to voting.

Up to 40,000 fans will be allowed in at full capacity at Globe Life Field following Abbott's scaling back of COVID-19 protocols.

