Aaron Rodgers remains undecided on NFL future: ‘I'm open to anything'

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he remains undecided on his future in the NFL.

“I’m open to anything and attached to nothing,” he said on "The Pat McAfee Show" Thursday. “Retirement could still be a possibility.”

Rodgers, considered one of the greatest signal-callers in league history, played his first 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl victory in 2011. He was named the NFL's most valuable player four times and was a 10-time Pro Bowler.

He joined the Jets in 2023 and had an up-and-down experience in New York. He missed almost the entire first season after tearing his Achilles just four plays in. In 2024 he posted his worst completion percentage since 2019, his fewest yards per attempt since 2015, and his lowest passer rating as a full-time starter. The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start to the season and finished the remainder of the year 3-9.

Rodgers, 41, was officially released on March 12 and became a free agent.

While most NFL teams either have an established quarterback for next season or added one in the offseason, Rodgers still has multiple suitors including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers said his intention was not to “hold anybody hostage.”

“I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention,” he told McAfee. “I have personal commitments that I’ve made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year that are important to me. And I have a couple people in my inner, inner circle that are battling some difficult stuff. So I have a lot of things that are taking my attention — and have, beginning in January — away from football.”

Rodgers also shot down reports that he hasn’t made a choice based on his salary demands.

"There’s been a lot of people assuming they have information about me that’s just not true. I’ve been upfront with these teams from the start about where I was at, starting with the money thing,” he said. "I told every one of the teams I talked to that it ain’t about the money."

Rodgers said he’s open to a one-year deal at $10 million.

He confirmed traveling to Pittsburgh this offseason to meet with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. The franchise could be an ideal landing spot for Rodgers, as the only quarterbacks on the roster, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, are largely unproven over the course of an entire NFL season.

"(Tomlin is) more than I even thought from afar as far as the type of person he is,” Rodgers said. “I have a lot of respect for what he’s accomplished in the league.”

Rodgers also said he spoke with Brian Daboll, calling the Giants head coach “a beautiful football mind.” New York did, however, sign veteran quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason to a one-year deal.

As for an updated timeline, Rodgers said he doesn’t have one. He’s going to continue conversations with teams and then make a decision. Next week’s NFL Draft isn’t going to expedite the process.

“I was honest from the jump of where I was at mentally and some of the constraints I have in my life right now that warrant my attention,” he said. “Retirement could still be a possibility, but right now my focus has been and will continue to be my personal life. That’s what I’ve told the coaches."

