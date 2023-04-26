Aaron Rodgers Posts Lengthy Message After Being Traded by Packers

Aaron Rodgers posts lengthy message after Packers trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers had a lot to say after his anticipated trade from the Green Bay Packers finally happened this week.

The four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl XLV champion penned a lengthy, emotional and emoji-filled post to Packer fans, his teammates and many more as he heads to the New York Jets.

"I’m not sure it’s possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the @packers , our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold," he began.

Rodgers went on to share how he grew up in Green Bay and was drafted at 21, marking the start of a notable career with the team. Aside from naming specific members of the staff, he also shouted out the fans.

"To the fans, THANK YOU, you made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB," he wrote.

And then there are his teammates.

"To my teammates, I love you all, and am thankful for the moments on and off the field that brought us close. I played with legends, I played with friends; thanks for believing in me and having my back always," he said.

In a final note, Rodgers mentioned something that might have fans wondering.

"This is not the end for us, I will see you again Green Bay, you’ll always have my heart," he wrote.

In his career, Rodgers, who will turn 40 years old this season and was the highest-paid player in the NFL in 2022, threw for 475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions.

Now he’ll head to New York, where he’ll aim to turn around the Jets’ fortunes. The Packers also sent the No. 15 in this year’s NFL Draft, along with a fifth-round pick, to the Jets in exchange for this year’s No. 13 pick, 2023 second and sixth-round picks, and a conditional pick in next year’s draft, according to reports.