A House Divided: TCU, Georgia Couple Cheering Their Teams at Championship

It is a house divided.

“It’s going to be really interesting that we will be opposing each other,” said Mary Tauscher.

Maty Tauscher went to the University of Georgia and Luke Tauscher went to TCU, where he played basketball. He was raised in Fort Worth.

“It’s kind of an unreal experience obviously for me. I think most TCU fans would say the same thing,” said Luke Tauscher.

They met after college and got married when Luke moved to Georgia. He is a big fan of SEC land. Usually, they cheer for each other’s teams. But this game is an exception.

When both of their teams won their games to play in the championship, reality set in.

“Once they won, everyone we know was texting us like, 'you don’t have a choice, you have to go.' So, this will never happen again probably in our lifetime,“ said Luke.

The Tauschers are headed to California. But in this house, there has already been one victory. We asked what side they are sitting on.

“TCU side. We are midfield, like sections down from the TCU allotment. We talked about that. I told her I am around red all day every day of my life, so I need to be around some purple. I haven’t been around it in a long time so we are sitting on the TCU side,” said Luke.

It truly is a house divided. The Tauschers have two young daughters.

“Our oldest is fully supporting dad’s team, fully supporting TCU, and has the TCU cheer memorized. We have to tell her she has to say heck instead of the other word when she says it. Our youngest is a Georgia dog through and through. Georgia was the second word she learned how to spell after her name,” said Mary Tauscher.

They are hoping for a good game and know one will come home a winner.

“One of us will be happy and be able to console the other, I guess,” said Mary.

“One of us is a little bit bigger trash talker, though, so if Georgia wins I might have to tone her down a little bit,” said Luke. “The flight home will be either a lot of fun, or there will not be a lot of talking.”

We will know for sure Monday night.