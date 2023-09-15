Texas Rangers selling tickets for possible 2023 postseason games, registration open

Fans can have the opportunity to snag postseason Texas Rangers tickets when they register online.

Online registration gives fans the opportunity to get up to four tickets for possible 2023 wild card and division series games at Globe Life Field.

Registration is available now at rangers.com/insider. It closes on Monday, Sept.18 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

After the registration period, fans will be randomly selected from the pool and given pre-sale access. Notification of selection will go out by email no later than 5 p.m. CT on Sept. 20, according to a release.

You can find more information on rangers.com/postseasonpresales.