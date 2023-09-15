Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers selling tickets for possible 2023 postseason games, registration open

You must register online in order to have a chance at buying postseason tickets

By NBCDFW Staff

Getty Images

Fans can have the opportunity to snag postseason Texas Rangers tickets when they register online.

Online registration gives fans the opportunity to get up to four tickets for possible 2023 wild card and division series games at Globe Life Field.

Registration is available now at rangers.com/insider. It closes on Monday, Sept.18 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

After the registration period, fans will be randomly selected from the pool and given pre-sale access. Notification of selection will go out by email no later than 5 p.m. CT on Sept. 20, according to a release.

You can find more information on rangers.com/postseasonpresales.

This article tagged under:

Texas RangersMajor League Baseballglobe life field
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us