The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott dropped a combined $250,000 in the Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Tuesday -- the proceeds from the "Zeke Who" T-shirt that debuted after Elliott's contract holdout earlier this year.

Charlotte Jones shared a photo on Instagram of she and Elliott presenting a $150,000 check to The Salvation Army from the sale of the T-shirts.

Elliott, the team said Tuesday, pledged an additional $100,000 bringing the total to $250,000.

The T-shirt was revealed by team owner Jerry Jones after Elliott signed his contract extension in September. During his hold out, Jones was asked about the negotiations and he playfully replied, "Zeke who?"

The shirt, which says "Zeke Who" on the front, has a drawing of the running back hurdling a defender with the word's "That's Who" on the back.

The shirt is still for sale in the team's pro shop.