Zack Martin's Deal with Cowboys Nearing Completion

Zack Martin's agent, Tom Condon, is still working through the language of his new deal with the Cowboys.

When it eventually gets signed, he'll be the Cowboys' highest-paid player as well as the NFL's highest-paid guard.

Martin did not participate in OTA practices the past three weeks, but felt good enough to go through individual drills on Tuesday because the deal is virtually done.

Andrew Norwell signed a five-year, $65 million deal with Jacksonville this offseason to become the highest-paid player at the position. His contract averages $13.3 million per year with $30 million guaranteed.

Martin's deal is expected to pay him more than $80 million over six years. Martin has been named first- or second-team All-Pro each of his first four seasons.

"My agents and I, that's what we were shooting for," Martin said of becoming the best paid. "It's a huge honor. That will probably get beat by someone, whenever the next one signs, but that's how it works. Whenever we lock this thing up, very excited to get it over with."

Holding out, he said, has been difficult.

"The hardest part was not being around the guys every day and coming in working out and having to leave before you see those guys," Martin said. "I was kind of going a little stir crazy at home. It feels good to be back.

"If you would've asked me, I never would've thought in a million years I'd be the guy holding out and not coming to things. That's just kind of the way it worked. At the end of the day I had to make a decision, as hard as it was, what was best for me at the time."