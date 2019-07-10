Young soccer fans, some sporting U.S. flags and club jerseys, were among the thousands who lined Manhattan streets as the U.S. women's national soccer held a victory celebration for their historic fourth Women's World Cup title.

As the team paraded down the Canyon of Heroes, we asked kids along the route how they felt being at the parade. Many had words of congratulations for their childhood heroes. Some said they came from as far away as California, Tennessee and Florida to be there.

